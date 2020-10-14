Lockdown day 201: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 201 of the national lockdown
14 October 2020 - 06:00
Farmer, Christina Moloi, poses for a picture. Police minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and other officers visited murdered farm manager Brendin Horner's family just outside Paul Roux, Free State. Afterwards, there was a meeting with farmers, at a hall. Picture: ALON SKUY
