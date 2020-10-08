Lockdown day 195: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 195 of the national lockdown
08 October 2020 - 05:00
Members Cosatu carry placards as they take part in a nationwide strike over issues including corruption and job losses in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
A large group joined the Cosatu national strike march in Port Elizabeth. Other labour unions such as Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu have joined forces to protest the misuse of PPE funds, non-payment of Ters and also against retrenchments that are happening across sectors. Picture Werner Hills
