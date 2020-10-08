News & Fox

Lockdown day 195: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 195 of the national lockdown

08 October 2020 - 05:00
Members Cosatu carry placards as they take part in a nationwide strike over issues including corruption and job losses in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members Cosatu carry placards as they take part in a nationwide strike over issues including corruption and job losses in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
A large group joined the Cosatu national strike march in Port Elizabeth. Other labour unions such as Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu have joined forces to protest the misuse of PPE funds, non-payment of Ters and also against retrenchments that are happening across sectors. Picture Werner Hills
A large group joined the Cosatu national strike march in Port Elizabeth. Other labour unions such as Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu have joined forces to protest the misuse of PPE funds, non-payment of Ters and also against retrenchments that are happening across sectors. Picture Werner Hills
A large group joined the Cosatu national strike march in Port Elizabeth. Other labour unions such as Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu have joined forces to protest the misuse of PPE funds, non-payment of Ters and also against retrenchments that are happening across sectors. Picture Werner Hills
A large group joined the Cosatu national strike march in Port Elizabeth. Other labour unions such as Fedusa, Saftu and Nactu have joined forces to protest the misuse of PPE funds, non-payment of Ters and also against retrenchments that are happening across sectors. Picture Werner Hills
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender based violence. Picture: Thulani Mbele

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WeBuyCars: From disappointment to opportunity
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Ivan Pillay on KPMG’s ‘reparations’
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Is Phindile Baleni Cyril’s next DG?
News & Fox
4.
A good week for Shamila Batohi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

SA’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 17,000

National

World’s best airport braces for persisting symptoms amid Covid-19 fallout

Companies / Transport & Tourism

IVAN TUROK: Four lessons to learn from state’s management of Covid-hit townships

Opinion

The daily battle of rural nurses on the Covid-19 front-line

National / Health

Netcare numbers show SA may have overestimated pandemic

Companies

Donald Trump and Covid-19: how might this affect his chances of re-election?

Opinion

RAZINA MUNSHI: A global outbreak of mediocre leaders

Opinion

ROB ROSE: How a judge stopped the government shafting the elderly during the ...

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: A blot on minister Mkhize’s medical chart

Opinion / Bruce's List

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Slim chance of putting the grants genie back in the bottle

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.