Lockdown day 194: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 194 of the national lockdown
07 October 2020 - 06:00
Table Mountain is going gold for the fighters and survivors of childhood cancer. The colour gold has been chosen because it is the same shade as the international awareness ribbon for childhood cancer. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Table Mountain is going gold for the fighters and survivors of childhood cancer. The colour gold has been chosen because it is the same shade as the international awareness ribbon for childhood cancer. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Table Mountain is going gold for the fighters and survivors of childhood cancer. The colour gold has been chosen because it is the same shade as the international awareness ribbon for childhood cancer. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.