News & Fox

Lockdown day 192: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 192 of the national lockdown

05 October 2020 - 06:00
A supporter drives by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
A supporter drives by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporters rally for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporters rally for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporters drive by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporters drive by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporters rally for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporters rally for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporter rally for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporter rally for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporter drive by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporter drive by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporter rally for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Supporter rally for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
A supporter drives by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
A supporter drives by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
A supporter drives by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
A supporter drives by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
A supporter drives by holding up 4 fingers for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
A supporter drives by holding up 4 fingers for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Mosebenzi Zwane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
5 key points from the Constitutional Court’s ...
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
Entrepreneur: Rayhaan Jhetam of Maverick and Jane
News & Fox

Related Articles

Who said what about Donald Trump getting Covid-19

World / Americas

Trump diagnosis infects the markets and politics

Business

A timeline of Donald Trump’s failure to protect himself and his country

Opinion

Trump to spend days at military hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

World / Americas

Trump says he is feeling much better, and will be back soon

World / Americas

Trump embraced use of Covid test at White House but often skipped his own

World / Americas

Trump tests positive for Covid-19

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.