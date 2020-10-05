Lockdown day 192: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 192 of the national lockdown
05 October 2020 - 06:00
A supporter drives by for US President Donald Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for Covid-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. Picture: REUTERS/Cheriss May
