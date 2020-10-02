Lockdown day 189: Pictures of the day

The answer is: some. Despite heavy Covid-induced losses, it seems selected retail-focused Reits are still worth a punt
The grant top-ups and special grant are due to fall away at the end of this month. Given the parlous position of the rural areas – and a regression in employment despite the economy starting to open ...
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town
How four months wiped out 10 years of jobs growth, and created millions of new grant recipients
Eating outdoors is the way to go this Covid-tinged summer season. The winelands were made for it — but there are other great options countrywide too
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.