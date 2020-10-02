News & Fox

Lockdown day 189: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 189 of the national lockdown

02 October 2020 - 06:00
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
The icon blue heads artwork by local artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade was damaged by strong winds in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
PROFILE: ‘It’s a virus, not war’, says Dr Aslam ...
News & Fox
3.
The dire impact of Covid-19 on SA’s small ...
News & Fox / Digital
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
A bad week for Mosebenzi Zwane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

How SA lost a decade of jobs in four months

Features / Cover Story

Tracking the job-loss trajectory

Features / Cover Story

Hunger stalks SA

Features / Cover Story

SA’s early childhood development sector in the balance

Features / Cover Story

The she-cession

Features / Cover Story

Mapping the lockdown

Features / Cover Story

A testing time for schooling

Features / Cover Story

ROB ROSE: Hear no evil: Mkhize axes the critics from his experts panel

Opinion / Editor's Note

PROFILE: ‘It’s a virus, not war’, says Dr Aslam Dasoo

News & Fox

Latest horror: 42% jobless

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.