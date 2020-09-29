Lockdown day 186: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 186 of the national lockdown
29 September 2020 - 06:00
A woman walks past closed shops, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man walks past a shop with a sale sign in the window, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Doors of a closed shop with a sale sign on are seen amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman looks at clothes for sale, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A shopper pushes her trolley along an almost empty toilet paper aisle in a Tesco supermarket following the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in Manchester, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Phil Noble
