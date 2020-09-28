The 10 challenger types and how they are changing the game

IRREVERENT MAVERICK

The Irreverent Maverick is a challenger that sees the world’s seriousness and narrow-mindedness as an opportunity to stand out. It uses wit and humour to challenge complacency and apparent comfort found in the same-old same-old, engaging with attitude, character, and irreverence.

Savanna Premium Cider has been keeping us engaged and entertained for 20 years with provocations that challenge the traditional category cues. Whether through dry-humoured communications or the launch of the #SavannaVirtualComedyBar during the Covid-19 lockdown to keep consumers entertained, Savanna injects humour into everything it says and does, provoking the otherwise safe and dull convention of the category.

LOCAL HERO

The Local Hero champions the importance and character of local needs, local culture, and local people. It shows pride in where it comes from and reflects the emotion and energy around a renewed appetite for localism and local character.

SA Tourism concentrates on the humanity of SA’s people rather than focussing on the destination itself. It aims to capture the energy and inspiration of the people that give life to our country's diverse and picturesque destinations, centring its communication on the depth of human presence and celebration of local communities. Instead of relying on the preconceived notion of tourism being reliant on external visitors, SA Tourism appreciates the value of local people.