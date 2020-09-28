KLA, local market research firm joins YouGov's Global Partnerships Programme

South African market research agency KLA has partnered with international research data and analytics group, YouGov and its Global Partnerships Programme.

YouGov’s data-led offering supports a global customer-base including media owners, brands, and media agencies via its on-stream, reliable data tools. The group works with some of the world’s most recognised brands.

KLA research director Caitlin Bauristhene says, “It isn’t enough to have data. You have to have the right data, of the right quality, at the right time. If the role of data is to empower business leaders to make fact-based decisions, and navigate changing times with a degree of sure-footedness, then the data has to be recent, robust and on-tap. This is why we have partnered with YouGov.”

“We’re excited about YouGov’s products, reputation, geographic footprint, and working models, not to mention the potential of this partnership for our country and for Africa,” says Steph Matterson, KLA MD. “ The opportunity to use tried-and-tested research innovations and platforms to democratise access to a continuous stream of consumer data is groundbreaking for SA and sub-Saharan Africa,”

By bringing YouGov’s “Plan & Track” solution to SA, KLA will have at its disposal two connected data tools: YouGov Profiles and YouGov BrandIndex.

YouGov Profiles makes it simple to find and understand the audience that matters to clients, by incorporating 250,000+ data variables, while YouGov BrandIndex measures the public’s perception of brands within competitive sectors, on a daily basis.

These measurement tools enable clients to track brand reach and resonance, with deep consumer profiling that can be linked back to how each respondent reacted to the brand.

Specific use cases include:

monitoring ongoing brand health performance;

tracking reactions to unforeseen events in real-time;

benchmarking against key competitor brands;

evaluating impact of campaigns;

understanding new and potential customers along the purchase funnel; and

identifying what media channels will engage a target audience.

Stephan Shakespeare, CEO and co-founder of YouGov said: “As we continue our global growth, YouGov is excited to partner with KLA, which is recognised as a leader in research in SA. The relationship will help YouGov establish our brand in SA and give KLA the great benefits our Global Partnerships Programme provides. As well as gaining access to YouGov’s technology platforms and suite of data products, they also plug into our infrastructure, helping them to grow their business and expand their client base. We are looking forward to working with KLA to bring the best online research data and tools to customers in SA.”

The partnership also means immediate access for KLA and its clients to the YouGov Cube, a proprietary, multidimensional database that makes possible the analysis of hundreds of thousands of data points about consumers’ attitudes and behaviours, while also achieving international benchmarking and comparisons across all of YouGov’s active markets.

YouGov will share its intellectual property, access to its platforms, knowledge about its products, and insights relating to online research in general. KLA maintains the management of its 20k+ strong consumer online panel that powers the partnership, and will service clients directly from its Johannesburg office, forging authentic connections and delivering meaningful work that its clients have come to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

This article was paid for by KLA.