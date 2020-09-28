GIBS campus springs back to life

The Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) is pleased to announce that its Illovo campus will officially reopen at 50% capacity on October 1 2020, in line with level 1 lockdown regulations.

Most of 2020 has been an unusually quiet time for the normally vibrant GIBS campus, with staff working from home, and only a minimal amount of students permitted on campus. As restrictions lifted, a small number of construction workers returned to complete projects. But still, with the school’s normally bustling coffee shops, restaurants and hotel closed, a sombre atmosphere prevailed.

“The decision to get back to the future and formally reopen the campus was not taken lightly,” says communications manager Luleka Mtongana.

To gauge the receptiveness of students, GIBS surveyed 800 of its postgraduate students to better understand what the business school could do to support them during the pandemic. Responses varied from those who were eager to get back on campus and interact personally, to those concerned about Covid-19 who preferred the option of participating remotely via a blended learning approach.

“Students can either return to class under strict hygiene controls (including a maximum classroom occupancy of 50%) or to participate digitally from home. They will be contacted by their programme manager regarding their preference.”.

For students who choose to return, the improvements and upgrades made to the GIBS campus during the hiatus will be more than evident: an expanded and completely refurbished auditorium with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology being the most notable.

Capacity has been increased to 200 seats, each of which has access to a microphone, allowing fully interactive sessions with participants outside the room. A control and translation booth has also been added for when international conferences are again permitted.

