PROFILE: UCT Graduate School of Business director Catherine Duggan

Don’t dare tell Catherine Duggan, the new director of the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB), that as an American newcomer she knows nothing of Africa.

The truth is, she probably knows more than you.

The former Harvard and Oxford University academic has spent 20 years in Africa, most recently as vice-dean for strategy and research at the African Leadership University’s business school in Rwanda, where she helped develop a successful MBA programme.

An Irish grandparent of hers set up a teacher training college in Nigeria, her father taught science in Ghana and an aunt worked in Uganda and Malawi. When she was growing up in Chicago, Duggan says, African students were constantly passing through the family home.

"I grew up knowing I wanted to work in Africa," she says. She lived in Uganda for some years. She reckons that her research has taken her to well over 20 countries on the continent, including SA.

How she wishes she could be here now — specifically in Cape Town. She became GSB director on September 1, but, with her husband, is trapped in New York awaiting the resumption of flights to this country.

That hasn’t stopped her from assuming her new duties. "I’m very much in charge," she says, even if her obligations sometimes require her to rise at 3am New York time for SA meetings. The rapid rise of virtual meetings means she can act as if she were here. "Everyone in the university is working from home; mine just happens to be a bit further away," she says.

Duggan’s appointment ends a prolonged leadership hiatus at GSB. Since Mills Soko quit as director in June 2018, the school has been run by two interim heads, Kosheek Sewchurran and Hugh Corder. While praising their work in guiding the school for over two years, Duggan says: "I sense immediately a relief among staff that there is permanent leadership again."