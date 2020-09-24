News & Fox Hulamin: Missing the sweet spot A firm ‘pregnant with opportunity’ disappoints again — despite the weak rand and metals made for the green economy BL PREMIUM

Investor scepticism for small cap shares on the JSE over the past few years is well documented.

This makes the jaundiced sentiment reserved for industrial stalwart Hulamin, which specialises in aluminium beneficiationmainly for the beverage canning and car markets, even harder to understand.