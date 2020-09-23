Lockdown day 180: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 180 of the national lockdown
23 September 2020 - 06:00
Police disperse a group of Khayelitsha residents who blocked the entrance to the Civic Centre in Cape Town. Residents say many streets are covered by faeces-filled water because the City of Cape Town has not been servicing their clogged drains. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Western Cape High Court personnel answer the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa by doing the Jerusalema dance ahead of Heritage Day on Thursday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
