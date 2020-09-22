News & Fox

Lockdown day 179: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 179 of the national lockdown

22 September 2020 - 06:00
A police officer directs vehicles at a check point as Israel enters its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown to fight a surge in Covid-19 infections, in Ashdod, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A police officer fixes barriers at a check point as Israel enters its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown to fight a surge in Covid-19 infections, in Ashdod, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A police officer stands at a check point as Israel enters its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown to fight a surge in Covid-19 infections, in Ashdod, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man wears a face mask at a shopping centre as Israel enters its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown to fight a surge in Covid-19 infections, in Ashdod, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A mannequin set with a face mask is seen on display in a closed fashion shop as Israel enters its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown to fight a surge in Covid-19 infections, in Ashdod, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Mannequins are seen on display in a closed fashion shop as Israel enters its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown to fight a surge in Covid-19 infections, in Ashdod, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A medic places a Covid-19 swab test into a test tube in Paris. France and the U.K. reported the most new coronavirus cases since May for the second day in a row, underscoring Europe’s risk of a return to lockdowns that crippled the economy in the second quarter. Picture: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
A medic administers a Covid-19 swab test on a patient in a pop-up testing tent in Paris. France and the U.K. reported the most new coronavirus cases since May for the second day in a row, underscoring Europe’s risk of a return to lockdowns that crippled the economy in the second quarter. Picture: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
A medic administers a Covid-19 swab test on a patient in a pop-up testing tent in Paris. France and the U.K. reported the most new coronavirus cases since May for the second day in a row, underscoring Europe’s risk of a return to lockdowns that crippled the economy in the second quarter. Picture: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
Covid-19 report card: ranking SA’s best and worst ministers

The sheer scale of the coronavirus crisis put the cabinet squarely in the spotlight. Some ministers stepped up and shone; others failed dismally ...
Features
5 days ago

By the numbers: Covid-19 projections

Covid-19 projections, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
News & Fox
5 days ago

By the numbers: Excess deaths by province from natural causes

In the period, May 6 — September 1, 2020, there has been an excess of 42,396 deaths from natural causes
News & Fox
5 days ago

