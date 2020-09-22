Lockdown day 179: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 179 of the national lockdown
22 September 2020 - 06:00
A medic administers a Covid-19 swab test on a patient in a pop-up testing tent in Paris. France and the U.K. reported the most new coronavirus cases since May for the second day in a row, underscoring Europe’s risk of a return to lockdowns that crippled the economy in the second quarter. Picture: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
A medic administers a Covid-19 swab test on a patient in a pop-up testing tent in Paris. France and the U.K. reported the most new coronavirus cases since May for the second day in a row, underscoring Europe’s risk of a return to lockdowns that crippled the economy in the second quarter. Picture: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.