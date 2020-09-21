Lockdown day 178: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 178 of the national lockdown
21 September 2020 - 06:00
A woman walks past locked shops in Jerusalem's Old City after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new Covid-19 cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season. Picture: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks outside Jerusalem's Old City after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new Covid-19 cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season. Picture: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man walks past locked shops in Jerusalem's Old City after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new Covid-19 cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season. Picture: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers stand next to locked shops in Jerusalem's Old City after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new Covid-19 cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season. Picture: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks outside Jerusalem's Old City after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new Covid-19 cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season. Picture: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A general view shows a main street empty after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new Covid-19 cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season. Picture: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man sits in front of closed shops in Jerusalem's Old City after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new Covid-19 cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season. Picture: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk outside Jerusalem's Old City after Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the new Covid-19 cases, forcing residents to stay mostly at home during the Jewish high-holiday season. Picture: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
