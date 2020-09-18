News & Fox

Lockdown day 175: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 175 of the national lockdown

18 September 2020 - 06:00
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
5 months ago
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The funeral service of late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Markus Jooste guns for secret PwC report
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Maybe, next time just phone?
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Fury at NPA and Netcare over doctor arrests
News & Fox
5.
HOT PROPERTY: No expense spared in this R77.5m ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

FRED KHUMALO: A Greek with a welcome gift

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

George Bizos was a shield for those against whom injustice was done

National

NICOLE FRITZ: Uncertainty dulls the light of the post-Madiba generation

Opinion / Columnists

TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI: Travels with George Bizos on the road to Marikana

Opinion

KEVIN MCCALLUM: All hail George Bizos, a man of Olympic proportions

Opinion / Columnists

George Bizos made heroic choices every day for 64 years

National

George Bizos, to the end a warrior for justice and the constitution

Opinion

CARTOON: Hamba Kahle, George Bizos

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.