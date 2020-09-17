Markus Jooste guns for secret PwC report
Ironically, in a bid to get hold of the PwC report, Steinhoff’s former CEO accuses the retailer of bending the truth
17 September 2020 - 05:00
Steinhoff’s former CEO, Markus Jooste, has upped the ante in the battle to get his hands on the PwC forensic report into the company, which the fraud-ridden retailer insists must remain secret.
It’s ironic that Jooste is the person testing Steinhoff’s defences, seeking to prise out the report in the interests of "transparency", given that he is at the centre of PwC’s finding that over more than a decade, he helped mastermind R106bn in false or fictitious deals.
