Lockdown day 174: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 174 of the national lockdown

17 September 2020 - 05:00
A striking funeral worker takes a break near a casket placed at a parking lot as they protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations during the Covid-19 outbreak, outside the department of home affairs in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking funeral workers display a casket on a street as they perfom a mock funeral during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations during the Covid-19 outbreak, outside the department of home affairs in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers look on as striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations, during the Covid-19 outbreak, outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking funeral workers display a casket on a parking lot as they protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations during the Covid-19 outbreak, outside the department of home affairs in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations, during the Covid-19 outbreak in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
