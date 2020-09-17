Lockdown day 174: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 174 of the national lockdown
17 September 2020 - 05:00
A striking funeral worker takes a break near a casket placed at a parking lot as they protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations during the Covid-19 outbreak, outside the department of home affairs in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking funeral workers display a casket on a street as they perfom a mock funeral during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations during the Covid-19 outbreak, outside the department of home affairs in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers look on as striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations, during the Covid-19 outbreak, outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking funeral workers display a casket on a parking lot as they protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations during the Covid-19 outbreak, outside the department of home affairs in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations, during the Covid-19 outbreak in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations, during the Covid-19 outbreak in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations, during the Covid-19 outbreak in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations, during the Covid-19 outbreak in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.