Lockdown day 172: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 172 of the national lockdown
15 September 2020 - 06:00
Concerned residents of Crawford and surrounds, had a peaceful placard demonstration this morning to highlight their objection to the continued construction of the cellphone tower. They say they were never consulted about this project and only came to know about it once the construction was apparent. They approached the principal for information, but were referred to the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Concerned residents of Crawford and surrounds, had a peaceful placard demonstration this morning to highlight their objection to the continued construction of the cellphone tower. They say they were never consulted about this project and only came to know about it once the construction was apparent. They approached the principal for information, but were referred to the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Concerned residents of Crawford and surrounds, had a peaceful placard demonstration this morning to highlight their objection to the continued construction of the cellphone tower. They say they were never consulted about this project and only came to know about it once the construction was apparent. They approached the principal for information, but were referred to the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Concerned residents of Crawford and surrounds, had a peaceful placard demonstration this morning to highlight their objection to the continued construction of the cellphone tower. They say they were never consulted about this project and only came to know about it once the construction was apparent. They approached the principal for information, but were referred to the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Concerned residents of Crawford and surrounds, had a peaceful placard demonstration this morning to highlight their objection to the continued construction of the cellphone tower. They say they were never consulted about this project and only came to know about it once the construction was apparent. They approached the principal for information, but were referred to the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Concerned residents of Crawford and surrounds, had a peaceful placard demonstration this morning to highlight their objection to the continued construction of the cellphone tower. They say they were never consulted about this project and only came to know about it once the construction was apparent. They approached the principal for information, but were referred to the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Concerned residents of Crawford and surrounds, had a peaceful placard demonstration this morning to highlight their objection to the continued construction of the cellphone tower. They say they were never consulted about this project and only came to know about it once the construction was apparent. They approached the principal for information, but were referred to the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.