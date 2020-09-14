News & Fox

Lockdown day 171: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 171 of the national lockdown

14 September 2020 - 06:00
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern

News & Fox
5 months ago
Policemen carry a man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Policemen carry a man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Policemen carry a man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis in Jerusalem, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A protestor locked himself up to a pole during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A protestor locked himself up to a pole during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Israeli police carry a woman during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS ISRAEL-PROTESTS Israeli police carry a woman during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Policemen carry a woman during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Policemen carry a woman during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdown during the Covid-19 crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Corinna Kern

