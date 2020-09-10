Lockdown day 167: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 167 of the national lockdown
10 September 2020 - 06:00
Renowned human rights activist and lawyer George Bizos during his public lecture at the University Of Kwa Zulu-Natal, Howard College in 2015. He died on Wednesday aged 91. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Renowned human rights activist and lawyer George Bizos at the Nelson Mandela Foundation Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg. He died on Wednesday at the age of 91. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
UDF's Moss Chikane flanked by Rev. Beyers Naude (left) and Adv George Bizos (right) at the Carlton Hotel, Johannesburg on August 23, 1991. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Late former president Nelson Mandela walks past George Bizos, his lifelong friend as he leaves the media briefing after his acceptance of the historical collections from the National Archives at the Mandela foundation in Houghton, November 28 2008. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Late ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni listens to George Bizos before he received the inaugural George Bizos Human Rights Award presented by the Legal Resources Centre for his outstanding legacy of advocacy and social justice in South Africa. Picture: Masi Losi
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.