Lockdown day 166: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 166 of the national lockdown
09 September 2020 - 06:00
Florida supporters of US President Donald Trump, with few of them wearing masks, listen as he promotes his support for the state of Florida during a campaign stop at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Florida. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Israeli orthodox Jew prays outdoor before police enforce a government decision to impose nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Ashdod, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli orthodox Jews pray outdoor before police enforce a government decision to impose nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Ashdod, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli border police officer walks next to a bus near a roadblock during enforcement of a government decision to impose nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Jerusalem. Picture: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A health worker checks a passenger arriving at Queen Alia International Airport after a regular international flights resume after a closure due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Amman, Jordan. Picture: REUTERS
Passengers walk after their arrival at Queen Alia International Airport after a regular international flights resume after a closure due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Amman, Jordan. Picture: REUTERS
