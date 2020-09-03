News & Fox Clouds over Sun International It may have a post-Covid recovery plan, but the leisure firm will have to bring its ballooning debt under control first BL PREMIUM

Covid-19 has unceremoniously derailed Sun International’s initial attempt at a recovery — following a R1.6bn rights offer in 2018 — by re-inflating its debt levels and compromising its plans to plump up profit margins.

The gaming and leisure group’s bombed-out share price — it was trading at R12.50 this week, having fallen by almost 75% over the past two years — shows the market still has serious reservations about a swift recovery effort.