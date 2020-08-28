Lockdown day 154: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 154 of the national lockdown
28 August 2020 - 06:00
A man throws a stone at a police armoured vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of a teenage boy who was allegedly shot b police the previous night in Eldorado Park, south Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Community members attack Eldorado Park Police Station during a protest in Eldorado Park. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
A man runs from a tear-gas puck thrown at him during a protest demanding the police account for the death of a teenage boy who was allegedly shot b police the previous night in Eldorado park, south Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Community members attack Eldorado Park Police Station during a protest in Eldorado Park. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Residents look on during a protest demanding the police account for the death of a teenage boy who was allegedly shot b police the previous night in Eldorado Park, south Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Residents watch from a window, during a protest demanding the police account for the death of a teenage boy who was allegedly shot b police the previous night in Eldorado Park, south Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man carrying stones runs during a protest demanding the police account for the death of a teenage boy who was allegedly shot b police the previous night in Eldorado Park, south Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Residents run from a police armoured vehicle during a protest demanding the police account for the death of a teenage boy who was allegedly shot b police the previous night in Eldorado park, south Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
