News & Fox Absa’s mystery auction of SA’s largest house Absa has obtained power of attorney to sell the luxury riverfront home of one of its former executives BL PREMIUM

Mystery surrounds the sale of the largest house believed to be built in SA, a sprawling 6,000m² mansion on the banks of the Vaal River that belongs to former Absa executive Kennedy Bungane.

Joburg-based High Street Auction Co has been instructed by Absa to sell the private residence, aptly dubbed the Vaal Castle, through a private treaty sale. That means the deal is confidentially negotiated between seller and buyer and not auctioned off under the hammer.