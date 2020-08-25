Lockdown day 151: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 151 of the national lockdown
25 August 2020 - 06:00
Learners are seen in class, at Greenside High School, which is a public co-educational high school in Johannesburg. The school opened with strict safety measures in place in order to keep children and staff safe. Picture: Alon Skuy
Learners are seen in class, at Greenside High School, which is a public co-educational high school in Johannesburg. The school opened with strict safety measures in place in order to keep children and staff safe. Picture: Alon Skuy
A learner arrives at Greenside High School, which is a public co-educational high school in Johannesburg. The school opened with strict safety measures in place in order to keep children and staff safe. Picture: Alon Skuy
Learners are seen in class, at Greenside High School, which is a public co-educational high school in Johannesburg. The school opened with strict safety measures in place in order to keep children and staff safe. Picture: Alon Skuy
Greenside High School, which is a public co-educational high school opened with strict safety measures in place in order to keep children and staff safe. Picture: Alon Skuy
Learners are seen at an orientation with the principle, Mr Strauss, before class, at Greenside High School in Johannesburg. The school opened with strict safety measures in place in order to keep children and staff safe. Picture: Alon Skuy
