Lockdown day 147: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 147 of the national lockdown
21 August 2020 - 06:00
A 'mask up' billboard covers the front of a building on Long Street in Cape Town. South Africa moved to alert level 2 on Monday, enabling most restricted economic activity to resume. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk through an outdoor market area close to St Georges shopping mall in Cape Town. South Africa moved to alert level 2 on Monday, enabling most restricted economic activity to resume. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
The port area stands beyond commercial high-rise properties in Cape Town. South Africa moved to alert level 2 on Monday, enabling most restricted economic activity to resume. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
A customer wearing a protective face scarf leaves a liquor store carrying a crate of beer in Cape Town. South Africa moved to alert level 2 on Monday, enabling most restricted economic activity to resume. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Customers sit at tables outside on the terrace area of a cafe in the Camps Bay area of Cape Town. South Africa moved to alert level 2 on Monday, enabling most restricted economic activity to resume. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
A customer wearing a protective face mask leaves a liquor store in Cape Town. South Africa moved to alert level 2 on Monday, enabling most restricted economic activity to resume. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
Closed restaurants and bars line a street in Cape Town. South Africa moved to alert level 2 on Monday, enabling most restricted economic activity to resume. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
