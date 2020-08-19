News & Fox

Lockdown day 145: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 145 of the national lockdown

19 August 2020 - 06:00
Capetonians​ stock up on alcohol after President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales under lockdown level 2. Picture: Esa Alexander
Capetonians​ stock up on cigarettes after President Cyril Ramaphosa unbanned the sale of tobacco products under lockdown level 2. Picture: Esa Alexander
People are seen buying alcohol at Liquor City in Northcliff, Johannesburg, after President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales under lockdown level 2. Picture: Alon Skuy​
A man smokes a cigarette as South Africa loosens restrictions on a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoppers queue to buy alcohol outside a liquor store after President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales under lockdown level 2. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man carries a crate of beer in Johannesburg as South Africa loosens restrictions on a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoppers queue to buy alcohol outside a liquor store after President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales under lockdown level 2. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man carries a crate of beer in Johannesburg as South Africa loosens restrictions on a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoppers queue to buy alcohol outside a liquor store after President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales under lockdown level 2. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
