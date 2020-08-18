Lockdown day 144: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 144 of the national lockdown
18 August 2020 - 06:00
Restaurants and bar owners in Cape Town's CBD getting ready to serve their customers. Liquor stores throughout the country are expecting bottlenecks after the President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales during level 2 of the national lockdown. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ TIMESLIVE
Restaurants and bar owners in Cape Town's CBD getting ready to serve their customers. Liquor stores throughout the country are expecting bottlenecks after the President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales during level 2 of the national lockdown. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ TIMESLIVE
Restaurants and bar owners in Cape Town's CBD getting ready to serve their customers. Liquor stores throughout the country are expecting bottlenecks after the President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales during level 2 of the national lockdown. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ TIMESLIVE
Restaurants and bar owners in Cape Town's CBD getting ready to serve their customers. Liquor stores throughout the country are expecting bottlenecks after the President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed the resumption of alcohol sales during level 2 of the national lockdown. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ TIMESLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.