News & Fox

Lockdown day 143: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 143 of the national lockdown

17 August 2020 - 06:00
A man uses a megaphone during a protest against the use of protective masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man uses a megaphone during a protest against the use of protective masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Madrid, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Juan Medina
Motsepe Motsegoa, marketing and communications officer at Moja Cafe in Orlando, Soweto, says they will have former police officers and security guards to enforce lockdown regulations outside of the premises. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Motsepe Motsegoa, marketing and communications officer at Moja Cafe in Orlando, Soweto, says they will have former police officers and security guards to enforce lockdown regulations outside of the premises. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Mamphethi Rammase, general manager at PDL Lifestyle in Pimville, Soweto, says they will be ready to adhere to level 2 lockdown regulations. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Mamphethi Rammase, general manager at PDL Lifestyle in Pimville, Soweto, says they will be ready to adhere to level 2 lockdown regulations. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
A-level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An A-level student holds placards as she protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An A-level student holds placards as she protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street, amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago
A man uses a megaphone during a protest against the use of protective masks during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS SPAIN A man uses a megaphone during a protest against the use of protective masks during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Image: JUAN MEDINA

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s CEO pay doubles in a decade
News & Fox
2.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Malani Padayachee-Saman takes a leap of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
Real harm, imaginary compensation for Zim’s white ...
News & Fox / Trending
5.
America’s First Mind may be a little dim
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Heat rises, as Dlamini Zuma hits out at ‘unqualified’ Basson

Opinion

LEBOGANG MOKOENA: Maybe maths is the problem

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Ace’s ANC eulogy

Opinion / Editorials

ROB ROSE: The lone insurer who defied peer pressure and paid Covid claims

Opinion / Editor's Note

FRED KHUMALO: The secret behind the booze ban

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

Government’s R200bn Covid loan scheme under fire

Money & Investing

A new normal: Covid-proofed offices

Features

How Covid-19 might increase risk of memory loss and cognitive decline

Features

Lockdown economics: which SA online stores have made a mint

News & Fox / Digital

RAZINA MUNSHI: Covid-19: reason to hope?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.