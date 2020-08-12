Lockdown day 138: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 138 of the national lockdown
12 August 2020 - 06:00
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A worker wearing protective gear buries the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear carry the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear stand near graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A flower cross is displayed on top of the grave of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A worker wearing protective gear buries the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear lower a casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear bury the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear bury the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
