News & Fox

Lockdown day 138: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 138 of the national lockdown

12 August 2020 - 06:00
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A worker wearing protective gear buries the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A worker wearing protective gear buries the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear carry the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear carry the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves are prepared at the Vila Formosa cemetery in this aerial photograph taken above Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear stand near graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear stand near graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A flower cross is displayed on top of the grave of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A flower cross is displayed on top of the grave of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A worker wearing protective gear buries the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
A worker wearing protective gear buries the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear lower a casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear lower a casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear bury the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear bury the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear bury the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg
Workers wearing protective gear bury the casket of a Covid-19 victim at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Over 100,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus as the country topped 3 million infections over the weekend, surging up by 1 million in just the past three weeks. Picture: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg

Lockdown day 138: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 566,109, there have been 426,125 recoveries and 10,751 deaths to date
News & Fox
3 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Brian Molefe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Real harm, imaginary compensation for Zim’s white ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Lockdown day 137: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
4.
The curious case of SA’s booming house sales
News & Fox
5.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

RAZINA MUNSHI: Covid-19: reason to hope?

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Trump, ‘the Covid comorbidity’

Opinion

TELITA SNYCKERS: The tobacco industry has never been this vulnerable — here’s ...

Opinion

Covid-19 creates opportunities for medical entrepreneurs

News & Fox / Digital

SA’s great big stimulus stumble

Features

TELITA SNYCKERS: BAT needs to win its ban challenge – but let’s not forget its ...

Opinion

JOAN MULLER: Home is where the renovation is

Opinion

GIULIETTA TALEVI: How to make R13bn in investments vanish

Opinion

Apocalypse just now: Can SA’s economy still be saved?

Features / Cover Story

ROB ROSE: Booze ban: it’s Whitey Basson vs Dlamini Zuma

Opinion / Editor's Note

Rise of the alcohol-free brands

Life / Food

Panda challenges Covid-19 experts to return to ‘reality’

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.