Lockdown day 137: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 137 of the national lockdown
11 August 2020 - 06:00
Thai students wear face masks and sit at desks with plastic screens used for social distancing at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
A Thai teacher wearing a face masks checks on students as they sit at desks with plastic screens used for social distancing at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Thai kids wear face masks and stand in square outlines used for social distancing as they sing a song about washing their hands at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Thai kids wear face masks as they play in screened in play areas used for social distancing at the Wat Khlong Toey School on August in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Thai kids wear face masks and sit at desks with plastic screens used for social distancing as they sing a song about washing their hands at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
