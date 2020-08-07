News & Fox

Lockdown day 133: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 133 of the national lockdown

07 August 2020 - 06:00
A worker of the hospitality industry carries a mock coffin outside a closed bar in Cape Town during a protest against lockdown regulations and job losses. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Workers of the hospitality industry hold candles outside a closed bar in Cape Town as they protest against lockdown regulations and job losses. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Workers of the hospitality industry hold candles outside a closed bar in Cape Town as they protest against lockdown regulations and job losses. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker of the hospitality industry lights candles outside a closed bar in Cape Town as they protest against lockdown regulations and job losses. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker of the hospitality industry lights candles outside a closed bar in Cape Town as they protest against lockdown regulations and job losses. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Workers of the hospitality industry hold a mock coffin outside a closed bar in Cape Town during a protest against lockdown regulations and job losses. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Workers of the hospitality industry hold a mock coffin outside a closed bar in Cape Town during a protest against lockdown regulations and job losses. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

