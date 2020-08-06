News & Fox

Lockdown day 132: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 132 of the national lockdown

06 August 2020 - 06:00
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander
The local live events and entertainment industry #LightSAred movement lights up iconic parts of Cape Town to gain attention of the government during the lockdown. Picture: Esa Alexander

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Real harm, imaginary compensation for Zim’s white ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Lockdown day 131: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Huawei’s all-flash arrays are the answer ...
News & Fox / Digital
5.
Logic gets bowled out for a duck
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: When SA is on her knees in 2025, remember what promises were made ...

Opinion / Bruce's List

ROB ROSE: Dlamini Zuma relied on ‘unsound scientific data and hearsay’

Opinion

RAZINA MUNSHI: Take control of your scavengers, Mr President

Opinion

LEBOGANG MOKOENA: The cigarette that broke South Africa’s back

Opinion

SINDI ZILWA: Why SA fails to create jobs

Opinion / On My Mind

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Sacking of the state 2.0

Opinion

Caving over Covid: Santam’s embarrassing U-turn

Money & Investing

‘Flawed’ model used to justify booze ban under fire

Features

EDITORIAL: Cyril’s pretend-pretend recovery

Opinion / Editorials

ROB ROSE: So much for the science ...

Opinion / Editor's Note

JUSTICE MALALA: Voters must burst ANC’s bubble

Opinion / Home & Abroad

EDITORIAL: Get rid of the bullies

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.