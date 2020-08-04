Lockdown day 130: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 130 of the national lockdown
04 August 2020 - 06:00
A man is seen wearing a makeshift mask made out of a styrofoam cup and a face shield made out of a plastic bottle to protect against Covid-19 in Manila, Philippines. Picture: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A commuter is seen carrying a puppy as she queues at a bus station a day before the government reimposes a strict lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Manila, Philippines. Picture: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Students and demonstrators protest during a national day of resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools during the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator wears a 'Tax The Rich' t-shirt during a national day of resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools during the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman takes a picture along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen