Lockdown day 126: Pictures of the day

JULY 30, 2020. Unrest in Katlehong over electricity cuts, consisted of local people targeting foreign owned shops and houses. Some members of the Zimbabwean community had belonging burnt in the streets. Simangele Dube, 54, born in Zimbabwe but married to a South African man, had belongings stolen and was injured in the head. She's got a South African ID. Her husband's car was set alight. Members of the army and SAPS patrolled the streets. Picture: ALON SKUY