Lockdown day 126: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 126 of the national lockdown

31 July 2020 - 06:00
JULY 30, 2020. Unrest in Katlehong over electricity cuts, consisted of local people targeting foreign owned shops and houses. Some members of the Zimbabwean community had belonging burnt in the streets. Simangele Dube, 54, born in Zimbabwe but married to a South African man, had belongings stolen and was injured in the head. She's got a South African ID. Her husband's car was set alight. Members of the army and SAPS patrolled the streets. Picture: ALON SKUY
JULY 30, 2020. Unrest in Katlehong over electricity cuts, consisted of local people targeting foreign owned shops and houses. Some members of the Zimbabwean community had belonging burnt in the streets. Simangele Dube, 54, born in Zimbabwe but married to a South African man, had belongings stolen and was injured in the head. She's got a South African ID. Her husband's car was set alight. Members of the army and SAPS patrolled the streets. Picture: ALON SKUY
3 months ago
A man searches for scrap. Unrest in Katlehong over electricity cuts, consisted of local people targeting foreign owned shops and houses. Some members of the Zimbabwean community had belongings burnt in the streets. Members of the army and SAPS patrolled the streets. Picture: ALON SKUY
A man searches for scrap. Unrest in Katlehong over electricity cuts, consisted of local people targeting foreign owned shops and houses. Some members of the Zimbabwean community had belongings burnt in the streets. Members of the army and SAPS patrolled the streets. Picture: ALON SKUY
