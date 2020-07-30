Lockdown day 125: Pictures of the day

Special official funeral service for Andrew Mlangeni. Picture: GCIS
SANDF members during the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni at UJ and Roodepoort cemetery, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Lindiwe Sisulu, minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, with Sello Mlangeni during the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni at Roodepoort cemetery in Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
SANDF members during the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni at UJ and Roodepoort cemetery, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SANDF members during the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni at UJ and Roodepoort cemetery, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SANDF members during the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni at UJ and Roodepoort cemetery, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SANDF members during the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni at UJ and Roodepoort cemetery, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SANDF members during the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni at UJ and Roodepoort cemetery, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE