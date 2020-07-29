Lockdown day 124: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 124 of the national lockdown
29 July 2020 - 06:00
A worker wearing a protective face mask speaks with a customer from behind a perspex screen during a Covid-19 inspection visit at the City of Johannesburg customer service centre. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Customers wait in a socially distant queue in a car park during a Covid-19 inspection visit at the City of Johannesburg customer service centre. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Tape sits across service counters to enforce social distancing during a Covid-19 inspection visit at the City of Johannesburg customer service centre. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
