Lockdown day 123: Pictures of the day

PSG 3.0 is in the works, but don’t bet on any great fireworks. As for subsidiary Zeder, silence is not golden
The president has been caught horribly short by the coronavirus. It has exposed weaknesses his general geniality might have hidden a little longer
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 452,529, there have been 274,925 recoveries and 7,067 deaths to date
The Eastern Cape health department has racked up R29bn in medico-legal damages claims, partly due to fraud, and partly because the politicians in charge are less than useless
The death of nearly 400 elephants in Botswana is one of 2020’s big mysteries. Mark Read weighs in on the issue
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.