News & Fox

Lockdown day 122: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 122 of the national lockdown

27 July 2020 - 06:00
Coffins stacked at a warehouse in Johannesburg. South Africa has the highest numbers of diagnosed infections in Africa and ranks fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
Coffins stacked at a warehouse in Johannesburg. South Africa has the highest numbers of diagnosed infections in Africa and ranks fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP

News & Fox
3 months ago
An undertaker wearing a protective suit and a face shield and relatives escort the coffin containing the remains of a Covid-19 victim during a funeral proceeding at a funeral home. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
An undertaker wearing a protective suit and a face shield and relatives escort the coffin containing the remains of a Covid-19 victim during a funeral proceeding at a funeral home. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
This aerial picture shows funeral processions queueing at the entrance of the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
This aerial picture shows funeral processions queueing at the entrance of the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
An undertaker wears his personal protective equipment while a funeral of a Covid-19 victim takes place. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
An undertaker wears his personal protective equipment while a funeral of a Covid-19 victim takes place. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
This aerial picture shows funeral processions queueing at the entrance of the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
This aerial picture shows funeral processions queueing at the entrance of the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
An aerial view shows relatives and an undertaker escorting a coffin with the remains of a man who died due to Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial view shows relatives and an undertaker escorting a coffin with the remains of a man who died due to Covid-19 in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial picture shows funeral processions queueing at the entrance of the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
This aerial picture shows funeral processions queueing at the entrance of the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
This aerial picture shows several funerals being held at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP
This aerial picture shows several funerals being held at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, Johannesburg. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP

