Lockdown day 119: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 119 of the national lockdown
24 July 2020 - 06:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa displayed on a television screen during a broadcast of his address to the nation. Ramaphosa announced that state schools will close for four weeks after labor unions raised concerns that they lacked proper protocols and sufficient protective equipment to keep teachers and pupils safe in the face of a surge in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg