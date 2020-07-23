Aircraft bust-up rocks arms firm Paramount
Engineering entrepreneur crushed after business relationship with local arms group turns sour
23 July 2020 - 05:00
The vision of an ambitious entrepreneur to build a light reconnaissance aircraft capable of being deployed around the world has come to a bitter end after a falling out with his business partner, the Paramount Group.
Paul Potgieter, his father Paul Potgieter snr and Paramount, run by Ivor Ichikowitz, were co- shareholders in Aerospace Development Corp (ADC), the company launched by the Potgieters to build the aircraft.
