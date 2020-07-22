News & Fox

Lockdown day 117: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 117 of the national lockdown

22 July 2020 - 06:00
Ennie Makgoba is one of the nurses at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, who received flowers from Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom. The two NGOs donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Ennie Makgoba is one of the nurses at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, who received flowers from Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom. The two NGOs donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
3 months ago
Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Ennie Makgoba is one of the nurses at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, who received flowers from Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom. The two NGOs donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Ennie Makgoba is one of the nurses at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, who received flowers from Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom. The two NGOs donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times

Most read

1.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox
2.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
3.
ENTREPRENEUR: Tim Akinnusi, founder and CEO of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
Lockdown day 116: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Lockdown day 115: Pictures of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

RAZINA MUNSHI: ‘Long Covid’: this is what you need to know

Opinion

ROB ROSE: The most shameful moment of SA’s lockdown

Opinion

Why the models got the Western Cape so wrong

Features

NIC SPAULL: National lockdowns and national school closures are not the answer

Opinion / On My Mind

Booze ban may be in place for 8 weeks: here’s the model used to justify it

Features

Lockdown day 112: Latest Covid-19 numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Government by gaslight

Opinion

‘Give us your data for ban’, demands furious booze industry

Features

Gender gap grows amid Covid-19 and lockdown

Features

How TikTok stormed SA’s lockdown

News & Fox / Digital

TAWANA KUPE: Let’s reimagine SA

Opinion / On My Mind

JUSTICE MALALA: Another déjà vu ANC plan to forget

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.