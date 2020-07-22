Lockdown day 117: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 117 of the national lockdown
22 July 2020 - 06:00
Ennie Makgoba is one of the nurses at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, who received flowers from Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom. The two NGOs donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
Ubunto Beds and Together We Bloom donated flowers to thank the hard working healthcare workers who save lives at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times
