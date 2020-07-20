News & Fox

Lockdown day 115: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 115 of the national lockdown

20 July 2020 - 06:00
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
3 months ago
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Most read

1.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
2.
Trillian’s bid to grab the Carlton Hotel
News & Fox
3.
Lockdown day 115: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
4.
Lockdown day 112: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: Tim Akinnusi, founder and CEO of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: SA’s new Covid-by-taxi farce

Opinion / Editorials

Gender gap grows amid Covid-19 and lockdown

Features

Living on the edge

Features

Youth unemployment: Urgent shift needed

Features

The jobs reckoning is here: 3-million jobs lost

Features / Cover Story

The matter of masks

Features

The cupboard was bare

Features

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Government by gaslight

Opinion

‘Distress grant’ misses the mark

Features

Insurers in limbo after court loss

Money & Investing

Are social grants reaching the people?

Features

Job axe doesn’t fall equally

Features

JOAN MULLER: Without booze padding their profits, restaurants are closing down ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.