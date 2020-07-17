Lockdown day 112: Pictures of the day

Professor Christian Happi, the director of the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, opens a tank in the laboratory during an inspection of facility at the centre located at the Redeemer's University in Ede, southwestern Nigeria. - The African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, a World Bank funded collaborative research centre, is one of the molecular laboratory testing centres engaged to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Africa's most populous country. Picture: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP