Lockdown day 112: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 112 of the national lockdown

17 July 2020 - 06:00
Albert Siwela, a delivery worker, loads online orders from a Checkers store in Johannesburg, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown,. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Albert Siwela, a delivery worker, loads online orders from a Checkers store in Johannesburg, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown,. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

3 months ago
Workers sort online orders before they are delivered to customers from a Checkers store in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers sort online orders before they are delivered to customers from a Checkers store in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Professor Christian Happi, the director of the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, opens a tank in the laboratory during an inspection of facility at the centre located at the Redeemer's University in Ede, southwestern Nigeria. - The African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, a World Bank funded collaborative research centre, is one of the molecular laboratory testing centres engaged to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Africa's most populous country. Picture: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP
Professor Christian Happi, the director of the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, opens a tank in the laboratory during an inspection of facility at the centre located at the Redeemer's University in Ede, southwestern Nigeria. - The African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, a World Bank funded collaborative research centre, is one of the molecular laboratory testing centres engaged to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Africa's most populous country. Picture: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

