Lockdown day 109: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 109 of the national lockdown
14 July 2020 - 06:00
The cold front brought gale force winds, rough seas and sea foam which happens when large blooms of algae decay offshore and are agitated by wind and waves to the shores of Sea Point promenade in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
A closed Liquor City store in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa re-imposed a ban on alcohol sales as Covid-19 infections spiked and the health system risked being overwhelmed. Picture: AFP/MICHELE SPATARI
A woman walks past a closed liquor shop in Dunkeld, Johannesburg, on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa re-imposed a ban on alcohol sales as Covid-19 infections spiked and the health system risked being overwhelmed. Picture: AFP/MICHELE SPATARI