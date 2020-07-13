Lockdown day 108: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 108 of the national lockdown
13 July 2020 - 06:00
A memorial service and funeral was held for popular fireman, Joseph Gross, at the Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg. The moving service was attended by family and friends from the emergency services. It is suspected, according to the EMS spokesperson and friends that he had contracted Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY
A memorial service and funeral was held for popular fireman, Joseph Gross, at the Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg. The moving service was attended by family and friends from the emergency services. It is suspected, according to the EMS spokesperson and friends that he had contracted Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY
A memorial service and funeral was held for popular fireman, Joseph Gross, at the Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg. The moving service was attended by family and friends from the emergency services. It is suspected, according to the EMS spokesperson and friends that he had contracted Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY
A memorial service and funeral was held for popular fireman, Joseph Gross, at the Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg. The moving service was attended by family and friends from the emergency services. It is suspected, according to the EMS spokesperson and friends that he had contracted Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY
A memorial service and funeral was held for popular fireman, Joseph Gross, at the Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg. The moving service was attended by family and friends from the emergency services. It is suspected, according to the EMS spokesperson and friends that he had contracted Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY
A memorial service and funeral was held for popular fireman, Joseph Gross, at the Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg. The moving service was attended by family and friends from the emergency services. It is suspected, according to the EMS spokesperson and friends that he had contracted Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY
A memorial service and funeral was held for popular fireman, Joseph Gross, at the Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg. The moving service was attended by family and friends from the emergency services. It is suspected, according to the EMS spokesperson and friends that he had contracted Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY