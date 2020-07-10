News & Fox

Lockdown day 105: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 105 of the national lockdown

10 July 2020 - 06:00
A stick measures the depth of a newly dug grave at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, in Pretoria, for victims of Covid-19. The Honingnestkrans cemetery is one of the burial sites in Gauteng being prepared for the burial of Covid-19 fatalities. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
News & Fox
3 months ago
Mounds of soil where graves are dug at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, in Pretoria, for victims of Covid-19. The Honingnestkrans cemetery is one of the burial sites in Gauteng being prepared for the burial of Covid-19 fatalities. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Marks on the ground where graves will be dug at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, in Pretoria, for victims of Covid-19. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Mounds of soil where graves are dug at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, in Pretoria, for victims of Covid-19. The Honingnestkrans cemetery is one of the burial sites in Gauteng being prepared for the burial of Covid-19 fatalities. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Newly dug graves at the Honingnestkrans cemetery, in Pretoria, for victims of Covid-19. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP)
