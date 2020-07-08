Lockdown day 103: Pictures of the day

Now, you’d think, is the time to look abroad as SA meets its fiscal reckoning. But Mr Price is going all in, here at home
You might be on the same page about religion and home schooling, but what about coronavirus-related behaviour? It’s an issue causing deep ructions in partnerships across the globe
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise by 10,134 new cases to 215,855
It’s a grim confirmation of the old adage that insurers take your money religiously every month, but when you really need them they find excuses in the small print not to pay
Covid-19 has led to a different approach to auctions, writes Mary Corrigall
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.