Lockdown day 102: Pictures of the day

Pensioners carry maize bags that is part of a food parcel distributed by Meals on Wheels in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A pensioner counts maize bags being part of a food parcel distributed by Meals on Wheels in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
People eat hot meals distributed by Meals on Wheels in Brapkan, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A man walks while carrying a food parcel from a food distribution by Meals on Wheels in Brapkan, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A child carries a food parcel to his family's car at a food distribution by Meals on Wheels in Brapkan, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A child leans on the window of his family's car while his mother stands next to a food parcel she has just received at a food distribution by Meals on Wheels in Brapkan, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
Meals on Wheels Volunteers distribute food parcels in Brapkan, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
Pensioners check their food parcels distributed by Meals on Wheels in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
A woman carries a food parcel at a food distribution by Meals on Wheels in Brapkan, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP
People check the food parcels they have just received by Meals on Wheels in Brapkan, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michele Spatari / AFP