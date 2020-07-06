Lockdown day 101: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 101 of the national lockdown
06 July 2020 - 06:00
SANDF health practitioners are seen at Air Force Station Port Elizabeth. Dozens of military health practitioners have been deployed to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Michael Sheehan / AFP
SANDF health practitioners get their temperatures read as they arrive at Air Force Station Port Elizabeth. Dozens of military health practitioners have been deployed to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Michael Sheehan / AFP
